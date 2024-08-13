Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.3 %

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.61 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 933.33%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

