Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

