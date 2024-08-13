Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $87,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.