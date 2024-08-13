Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Guild stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

In related news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guild news, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,372.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,917.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $10,497,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

