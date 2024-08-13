HC Wainwright Lowers Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to $4.40

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.19% from the company’s current price.
Largo Stock Performance
NYSE LGO opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.80. Largo has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
