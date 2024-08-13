HC Wainwright Lowers Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to $4.40

Largo (NYSE:LGOGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.19% from the company’s current price.

Largo Stock Performance

NYSE LGO opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.80. Largo has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Largo (NYSE:LGOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Largo by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Largo by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

