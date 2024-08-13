HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $12.03 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $704.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

