HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 877.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

