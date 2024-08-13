Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $198.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $224.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

