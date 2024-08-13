Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,250 ($28.73).
Check Out Our Latest Report on HIK
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,402.99%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.