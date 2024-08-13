Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,250 ($28.73).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,980 ($25.28) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,904.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,911.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,216 ($28.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,956.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,402.99%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

