Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.510-14.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5 billion-$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.6 billion.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $345.97 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.18. The firm has a market cap of $343.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.