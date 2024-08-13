Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
HST has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.