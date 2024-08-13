HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 645.20 ($8.24) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 707.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 672.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 653.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 830 ($10.60) to GBX 870 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 800 ($10.21).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

