i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.96 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $701.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,096.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

