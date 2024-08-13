Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after buying an additional 1,063,450 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $769.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

