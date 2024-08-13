Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $188.05 on Monday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day moving average is $183.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

