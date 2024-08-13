Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 84.7% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 241,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,917,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 102,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

