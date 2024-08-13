Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 84.7% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMT opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
