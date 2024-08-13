Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

