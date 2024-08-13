Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

