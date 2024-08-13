Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $755,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

