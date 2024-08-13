iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 86,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

