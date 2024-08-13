iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

