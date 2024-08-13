iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after buying an additional 247,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

