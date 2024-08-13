iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.