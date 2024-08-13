iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.