iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.