JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Target Price to $24.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

