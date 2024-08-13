Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Tops One Day Volume of $5.98 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,683.68 or 0.04561463 BTC on popular exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $423.50 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,555.25414299. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,701.98751405 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,767,740.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

