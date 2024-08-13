KeyCorp Cuts i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $27.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.00 and a beta of 1.58. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.