Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 3.1 %

KHC opened at $34.17 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $26,353,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

