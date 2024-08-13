Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 825,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 323,303 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 906,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 255,065 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kura Oncology by 34.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.