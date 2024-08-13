Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LW opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LW

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.