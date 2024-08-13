Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.09% from the company’s previous close.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 457,904 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 255,293 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.