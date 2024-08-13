Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

