Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Scotiabank

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

