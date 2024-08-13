LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,559. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

