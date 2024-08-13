Lido Staked Matic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,889.09 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $71.99 million and approximately $24,889.09 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 154,130,062 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 154,130,060.0116088. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.47196279 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $26,698.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

