Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

