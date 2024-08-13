Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.29 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $3.29 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,437,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,427,153.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00355431 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
