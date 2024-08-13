Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 67,600 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

