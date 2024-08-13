Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.16 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

