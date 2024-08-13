Maple (MPL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.15 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Maple has a total market cap of $55.15 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.23 or 0.00024193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

