Marshalls’ (MSLH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 326.68 ($4.17) on Monday. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.50 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of £826.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,707.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.