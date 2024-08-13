Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

