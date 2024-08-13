Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

