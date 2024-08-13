Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.05 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $71,626.45 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,148,598 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

