Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

