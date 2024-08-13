Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

