Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARDT. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $16.13 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

