Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $305.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $330.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total value of $1,559,149.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,620,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,120,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,668,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,807,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,620,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,120,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,105 shares of company stock worth $18,532,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

