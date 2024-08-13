MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $570.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised MSCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $532.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.00. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

